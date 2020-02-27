Katherine Ann Kimberlin, age 65, of Ocklawaha, Florida, passed away Monday, Feb. 17. She was born Sept. 13, 1954 in Chillicothe, Ohio. Katherine attended Twin Elementary in Bourneville, Ohio and Paint Valley High School in Bainbridge, Ohio.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Frances (Kimberlin) Cupp; father, Frank Kimberlin; step-father, Grady Cupp; brothers, Norman Kimberlin of Bainbridge, Ohio and George Kimberlin of Chillicothe, Ohio; sister-in-law, Patty Kimberlin; nieces, Susie Skaggs and Teresa Menden Hall Trimble; nephew Nicky Kimberlin; great nephew DJ Williams.
She is survived by her daughters, Layna Celestin and husband Dale of Virginia, Katrina Watson of Georgia; granddaughters, Logan Mohr and Emma Celestin of Virginia; brothers, Gerald of Tennessee and Will Kimberlin & wife Pam of Michigan; sisters, Brenda Kwitkowski of Wisconsin, Karen Evans and husband Earl Niobie Marlowe & husband Mike of Tennessee, Gale Davis and husband Lonnie of Kentucky; sister-in-law, Peggy (Ward) Kimberlin; and a host of nieces, nephews, great, great-great nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
There will be a memory service planned for Katherine at a later date.
Katherine's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 27, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2020