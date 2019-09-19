Katherine Eash, age 74, of Middlesboro, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15 at her residence after a brief illness. She was born on April 1, 1945 in Jellico, to Nelson and Mary Ida (Leach) Siler. On January 21, 1967 in Goshen she married Ray Eash, he survives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Phyllis Siler and Elizabeth Nichols; sister- in-law, Ruby Miller.
Katherine was a homemaker and was a previous member of the Moose Auxiliary and the Elks Club.
She is survived by in addition to her husband are a son, James (Beth) Eash two daughters, Sharon Ewing, Teresa (Al) Hartman; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Marjorie (Ray) Evans, Margaret (Paul) Coker, Sherry (Randy) Osborne; brothers, Tom Siler, James (JoAnn) Siler, Milford (Nina) Siler; a special niece, Rosetta Yoder; a special
nephew, Kenton Eash.
Visitation was Thursday, Sept. 12, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 South Main Street Middleboro. Funeral services were on Friday, Sept. 13, also at the funeral home. Services will be conducted by her great-nephew, Kevin Yoder. Burial will be in Thomas Cemetery.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 19, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 20, 2019