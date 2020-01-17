Katherine Louise (Roberts) Nelson, age 79, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Jan. 12. She was a lifelong member of Murrayville Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Monroe Nelson; parents, Ed and Azalee (LeMarr) Roberts.

She is survived by her sons, Greg Nelson and Randall Nelson; daughter, Pam Bean; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation was Wednesday, Jan. 15 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral services with the Rev. Derick Hembree officiating. Friends and family will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Bakers Forge Cemetery for noon interment.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 16, 2020

