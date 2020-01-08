Katherine "Lucy" Roberts, age 75, of Jacksboro, died on Saturday, Dec. 28, at her home. She was born on October 11, 1944 in LeJunior, Kentucky to the late L.B. and Willie Reece Huskey. Lucy was a longtime member of the Cumberland View Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Harold C. Roberts; sons, Greg Roberts and Brent Roberts; daughter, Rhonda Wyrick; and a host of other relatives andfriends to mourn her passing.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the: Fisher Center for Alzheimers Research Foundation (ALZinfo.org).
Family received friends Wednesday, Jan. 1 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with the services to follow with the Rev. Bobby Ray Wilson and the Rev. Ronnie Roberts officiating. Interment was Saturday, Jane. 4 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City.
Hatmaker Funeral Home of Lake City was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 9, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 9, 2020