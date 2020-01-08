Service Information Hatmaker Funeral Home 503 South Main Street Lake City , TN 37769 (865)-426-2158 Send Flowers Obituary



She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Harold C. Roberts; sons, Greg Roberts and Brent Roberts; daughter, Rhonda Wyrick; and a host of other relatives andfriends to mourn her passing.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the: Fisher Center for Alzheimers Research Foundation (

Family received friends Wednesday, Jan. 1 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with the services to follow with the Rev. Bobby Ray Wilson and the Rev. Ronnie Roberts officiating. Interment was Saturday, Jane. 4 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Lake City was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 9, 2020

Katherine "Lucy" Roberts, age 75, of Jacksboro, died on Saturday, Dec. 28, at her home. She was born on October 11, 1944 in LeJunior, Kentucky to the late L.B. and Willie Reece Huskey. Lucy was a longtime member of the Cumberland View Baptist Church.She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Harold C. Roberts; sons, Greg Roberts and Brent Roberts; daughter, Rhonda Wyrick; and a host of other relatives andfriends to mourn her passing.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the: Fisher Center for Alzheimers Research Foundation ( ALZinfo.org ).Family received friends Wednesday, Jan. 1 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with the services to follow with the Rev. Bobby Ray Wilson and the Rev. Ronnie Roberts officiating. Interment was Saturday, Jane. 4 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City.Hatmaker Funeral Home of Lake City was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressJanuary 9, 2020 Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 9, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close