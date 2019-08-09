Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen "Kay" Cross. View Sign Service Information Cross Smith Funeral Home 300 East Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7441 Send Flowers Obituary



Born on December 3, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Elihue and Lily Wright Green. She was a member of Caryville First Baptist Church and retired from Imperial Reading after 33 years of employment.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Marion Thomas Cross, Sr.; daughter, Faye Robertson; son-in-law, Roger Robertson; grandsons, James and Jason Robertson; sisters, Carolyn Ridenour and Irene Finley; brothers, Arnold Green and "Bud" Green



She is survived by her son, Tommy Cross of Jacksboro; daughters, June Kitts of Jacksboro, Betty Jo (Buddy) Cotton of Caryville, Dean Sexton of Caryville; granddaughter, Jamie Jo Cotton of Knoxville; grandsons, Rob Kitts of Chattanooga,

Shayne Sexton of Jacksboro, Evan Sexton of Knoxville, James Cotton of Caryville;

great granddaughters, Rachel Maley, Alex Kitts, Sydney Sexton, Hannah Cotton; great-great grandaughter, River Kitts; great-great grandsons, Jacob Cotton, Alex Robertson; sisters, Ruth Anderson and Sue Patterson; brother, Robert Green; several nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.



Family received friends Thursday, May 30, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home services followed with the Rev. Gary Parker officiating. Family and friends met Friday, May 31, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Campbell Memorial Gardens for interment.

Memorial contributions can be made to Caryville First Baptist Church, 119 Church Street, PO Box 157, Caryville, TN 37714

June 6, 2019

