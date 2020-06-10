Kathy A. (Carroll) Sola, age 64, of Conyers, Georgia, previously of White Oak, passed away Sunday May 24. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Kathy is preceded in death by her father, Billy Carroll; mother, Lola King; stepfather, Paul King; brothers, Clyde King and Paul King Jr. and grandparents, Claude and Irene Carroll and Wesley and Ida Mae Hickman.
She is survived by her husband, Luis Sola of Conyers, Georgia; son and daughter-in law, LCDR Firdous D. and Laureen Halwany of Honolulu HI; grandchildren, Firdous
Halwany II, Jasmine Halwany and Venessa Ngirdimau; brother, Victor Carroll of
Morley; sisters, Deborah Carroll of Dallas, Georgia; Margie Kennedy of Beaufort, Missouri, Pamela Muncey of Maynardville; Renee Herman of Lafollette; Teresa Pitcock of Harriman; foster daughters, Chris Smith of Manchester and Cora McCarter of Murfreesboro; along with their families and a host of nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
Family and friends will meet at Chadwell Cemetery, White Oak, on Tuesday, August 25 at 9 a.m. for a graveside service.
Kathy's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 11, 2020
Kathy is preceded in death by her father, Billy Carroll; mother, Lola King; stepfather, Paul King; brothers, Clyde King and Paul King Jr. and grandparents, Claude and Irene Carroll and Wesley and Ida Mae Hickman.
She is survived by her husband, Luis Sola of Conyers, Georgia; son and daughter-in law, LCDR Firdous D. and Laureen Halwany of Honolulu HI; grandchildren, Firdous
Halwany II, Jasmine Halwany and Venessa Ngirdimau; brother, Victor Carroll of
Morley; sisters, Deborah Carroll of Dallas, Georgia; Margie Kennedy of Beaufort, Missouri, Pamela Muncey of Maynardville; Renee Herman of Lafollette; Teresa Pitcock of Harriman; foster daughters, Chris Smith of Manchester and Cora McCarter of Murfreesboro; along with their families and a host of nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
Family and friends will meet at Chadwell Cemetery, White Oak, on Tuesday, August 25 at 9 a.m. for a graveside service.
Kathy's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 11, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.