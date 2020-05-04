Kathy Fredericks, age 52, of Williamsburg, Kentucky passed away Thursday, April 23, at the U.T. Medical Center. She was born June 26, 1967 in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jack "Ned" Fredericks; aunts and uncles, Jeannie Leach, Ed Fredericks, Emmitt and Mildred Fredericks, Dorothy and James "Fuss" Baker, Carl Fredericks.
She is survived by her mother, Kathleen Leach Fredericks; aunts and uncles, R.L. Leach, Wanda and Joe Burnett, Sally Fredericks, Leona Fredericks, Alice and James Webb; very special cousins, Joe and Cindy Burnett; Robert and Verna Jones; A host of cousins, family and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside Service was Sunday, April 26, in the Clearfork Cemetery
with the Rev. Tyler Jones officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 30, 2020
