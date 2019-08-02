Kathy Lynn Engle Childress age 61 of LaFollette passed away Friday, March 22. She was a teacher assistant with the Campbell County School System for 34 years. An active member of Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapter of National Wild Turkey Federation, a member of LaFollette First Baptist Church, and attended Davis Chapel Community Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Edna Bullock Engle.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Childress; sons, Jason Sheets and wife, Danielle, Trace Childress; brother, John Engle; two nieces; one nephew; mother-in-law, Faye Childress; special friends, The Bill Ball Family; several other special friends.
The family received friends March 23 with funeral services following in the Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Grooms and the Rev. Matt Childress officiating. Interment was in Powell Valley Cemetery & Memorial Gardens.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to: Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapter of NWTF, P. O. Box 202, LaFollette, TN 37766.
Online condolences for Mrs. Childress may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of the arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 28, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019