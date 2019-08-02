Kenneth Campbell

Kenneth Campbell, age 79, of Jacksboro, died on Monday, July 22.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest Sr. and Rebecca Campbell.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Fay (Hutson) Campbell.

Visitation will 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home. Masonic service at 7:45 p.m. followed by funeral service at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Gary Parker officiating. Friends and family will meet 10:15 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Campbell Memorial Gardens. Campbell County Honor Guard will be in charge of the 11 a.m. graveside service.

Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 25, 2019

