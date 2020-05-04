Kenneth Comer, age 70, of LaFollette, passed away on Thursday, April 23. He was a member of Glade Springs Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Dorothy Ivey Comer; granddaughter, Amanda Lauren; sisters, Liz Wilson and Sarah Cast.
He is survived by his sons, Ben and Casey Comer; grandchildren, Tim, Miranda and Destiny Comer; brothers, Ben, Hubert, Bill, Kermit, Charles, Jerry and J.W. Comer; sisters, Effie Hooks, Cathy Kitts; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside Services and Interment was held Sunday, April 26 at Sunrise Cemetery, with the Rev. J.R. Kitts officiating.
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 5, 2020