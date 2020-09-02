Kenneth D. Hensley, Jr., age 55, of LaFollette, passed away on Aug. 25, at North Knoxville Medical Center. He was a loving husband, father and pee-paw.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hensley, Sr.; step-mother, Geraldine Hensley.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Brenda Hensley; son, Kenneth Wayne Hensley (Jessica Hutson); daughters, Tiffany Nicole Cooper (Michael Pruitt) and Anna Renee Cooper; brothers, David Hensley and Clifton Hensley; sister, Michelle Collins; grandchildren, Bently, Bryson, Ayden, Isaiah and Peyton; best friends, Lee Brock, James Price, Greg Handy and Stan Siler; the entire crew at Volunteer Paving and Concrete; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family members to mourn his passing.
The family received friends on Saturday, Aug. 29 in the chapel at Jones Mortuary with a funeral service to follow. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.
Jones Mortuary in Clinton was in charge of all arrangements.
