Kenneth D. Hensley Jr.
Kenneth D. Hensley, Jr., age 55, of LaFollette, passed away on Aug. 25, at North Knoxville Medical Center. He was a loving husband, father and pee-paw.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hensley, Sr.; step-mother, Geraldine Hensley.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Brenda Hensley; son, Kenneth Wayne Hensley (Jessica Hutson); daughters, Tiffany Nicole Cooper (Michael Pruitt) and Anna Renee Cooper; brothers, David Hensley and Clifton Hensley; sister, Michelle Collins; grandchildren, Bently, Bryson, Ayden, Isaiah and Peyton; best friends, Lee Brock, James Price, Greg Handy and Stan Siler; the entire crew at Volunteer Paving and Concrete; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family members to mourn his passing.
The family received friends on Saturday, Aug. 29 in the chapel at Jones Mortuary with a funeral service to follow. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.
Jones Mortuary in Clinton was in charge of all arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 3, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Mortuary
375 N. Main Street
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-1515
