Kenneth Edward Goins, age 68, of Cleveland, Tennessee, died on Thursday, June 4.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth O. Goins.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Goins; wife, Deborah Goins; daughters, Brenda Miracle, and Sheila Tarwater; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family and friends met to celebrate the life of Ken Goins on Sunday, June 7, at Cross-Smith Funeral home in Lafollette. Visitation followed with the funeral with the Dr. John Tarwater officiating. Internment was at Campbell Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by Campbell County Honor Guard.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
June 11, 2020

