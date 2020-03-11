Kenneth Goins, age 92, of Cleveland, formerly of LaFollette, died at his home on March 9. He was born in LaFollette.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kelly Goins and Pearl Wylie Goins.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Goins; children, Ken Goins, David Goins and Judy Rastovsky; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 12 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the Funeral Service at Noon at Cross-Smith Chapel. Interment to follow at Campbell Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by Campbell County Honor Guard.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

March 12, 2020

