Kenneth H. Emala, age 74, of Jacksboro, died on Saturday, Feb 22.
He was a Vietnam Veteran and served 4 years in the Navy. He served his country from Sept. 25, 1964 until he was Honorably Discharged Sept. 24, 1968. He was ranked EM2 and won several medals including: National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Star. After his discharge he worked for General Motors for 30 years, then worked as security at MIS Race Way in Michigan. Kenny achieved traveling around the world twice and he really cherished his pin that showed his accomplishment. He moved to Jacksboro, in 2003. Kenny loved his Harley and all of his friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Howard and Mary Evelyn Shaner Emala; brothers, Thomas and James Emala; very special uncle and aunt, Jerry and Evelynn Emala; wife of 37 years, Brenda Whitman Emala; daughter, Kathyleen Ellsworth; sons, Kris, Kenny and Jason Emala; several grandchildren whom he dearly loved; special friend, Bill Blackwell.
Graveside service and interment will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb.28 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 with the military honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
February 27, 2020
