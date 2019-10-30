Sgt. Kenneth Ray "Pappy" Marple, age 72, died peacefully in Fort Sanders Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 23. A veteran of the Vietnam Era, served from May 1966-April 1968. He joined the armed forces and was stationed in special assignment in Friedburg, Germany for the United States Army. Sgt. Kenneth Marple "Pappy" was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a patient and loving father. He married the of his life Vivian Marple, September 1970 in LaFollette, Tennessee. He retired from CSX Railroad with 30 years of service. His special hobbies were fishing and spending time with his family. He was of Pentecostal Faith.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Vivian (Bolton) Marple; parents, Amy and Boxie Douglas.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Navenna and Gary Webster; grandsons, Shawn Webster and wife Donna, Dustin Webster and wife Cyndi; great-grandchildren, Addison Carson, Bella, Leland, and Paisley Webster; sisters, Amy Smith and husband Mike, Charlotte Douglas, and Linda Parton; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and a host of other relatives to mourn his passing.
Visitation was Saturday, Oct. 26, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service was Sunday, Oct. 27, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home. Following funeral service friends and family went in procession to Peabody cemetery. The Campbell County Honor Guard will be in charge of graveside service.
Kenneth's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 31, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 31, 2019