Kenneth Ray "Kenny" Wilson
Kenneth Ray (Kenny) Wilson, age 55, of Caryville, died on Friday, Aug. 21.
He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Wilson of Caryville; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and then proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens  for a graveside service and interment, with the Rev. Lonnie Weldon officiating and Raymond Oakes reading the obituary.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
