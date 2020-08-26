Kenneth Ray (Kenny) Wilson, age 55, of Caryville, died on Friday, Aug. 21.

He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Wilson of Caryville; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and then proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for a graveside service and interment, with the Rev. Lonnie Weldon officiating and Raymond Oakes reading the obituary.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

