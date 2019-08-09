Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Roger "Kenn" Long. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Roger (Kenn) Long, 59, passed away very suddenly May 15, at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, Ohio. Kenn was born on July 16, 1959 to Gerald T. Long and Jeannette B. Long. Kenn graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1977, attended The Ohio State University, and graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1981. Kenn started his first construction company while in high school and continued in this business all his life. He was a master craftsman and could construct and build anything. Many people have been at the receiving end of his help and expertise. Kenn was larger than life and lived life to the fullest.

Kenn was a big kid at heart and loved toy trains, cruises, adventure, and sharing life with others. He foremost loved the Lord and his family. Kenn was the excellent example of husband, son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and neighbor. Kenn was an active member of the First Baptist Church in LaFollette. He made a beautiful life with his wife Belinda and many friends at Norris Lake, his favorite place to be. He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald T. Long; his loving first wife, Nancy.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Belinda; mother, Jeannette Long; daughter, Leslie Long; son, Matt Long (Emma Melanson); granddaughter, Lyric Long; stepsons, Jonathan (Olivia) and Ryan Plsek; siblings, Lori (Larry) Schaffner, David (Jill) Long, Jonathan (Donna) Long; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Kenn made this world a better place.

Visitation will be at 1pm followed by a service at 2 p.m.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, May 25 at First Baptist Church in LaFollette. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Kids of Tennessee at

The Baird Funeral Home of Ohio was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

May 23, 2019

