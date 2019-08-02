Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Seeber. View Sign Service Information Holley-Gamble Funeral Home 621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd Clinton , TN 37716 (865)-457-2323 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Seeber, age 79 of Rocky Top passed away on March 19,. Kenneth was born September 23, 1939 to the late Fletcher and Gladys Seeber. Kenneth pastored Beech Grove Baptist Church, Moran Baptist Church, and Farmers Grove Baptist Church in Anderson County for many years. He also loved helping conduct and preached many revivals in the East Tennessee area. Kenneth retired from the State of Tennessee after 30 years of service and was also a veteran of the United States Army. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his loving wife for over 55 years, Marjorie Seeber; brother, Dennis Seeber.

He is survived by his brother, Jerome "Jay" Seeber; sister-in-law, Bessie Seeber; two nephews; one niece; several other great nieces, nephews, cousins; an aunt and uncle in Michigan.

The family received friends March 23 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with his funeral service following in the chapel with the Rev. David White officiating.

Kenneth's interment was in Oak Grove Cemetery with full military honors at graveside.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home of Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

LaFollette Press

March 28, 2019

