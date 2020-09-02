Kevin Scott Parrott, age 52, of LaFollette, passed away on Wednesday Aug. 26. He was a member of Liberty Baptist church and a disabled U.S Army Veteran. He worked 22years for the Campbell County Sheriff's office and 3 years for the DOE.
He is preceded in death by his step-mother, Mickie Parrott; grandparents, Rev. CB Russell, Elbert and Willie Mae Parrott.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Parrott; daughters, Sydney Marie Parrott and Victoria Hodges;
sons, Justin Matthew Scott Parrott and Richard Parks; 3 grandchildren; parents, Cecil Parrott and Charity Hartung; brother, Eric Parrott; sisters, Brenda Dial and Melinda Vinsant; grandmother, Irene Russell; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. Tim Russell, the Rev. Ronnie Joe Silcox officiating.
Family and friends met Saturday and proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for a interment with Military Honors by Campbell County Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 3, 2020