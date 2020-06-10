Kimberly McCulley Cupp, age 53, of Williamsburg, Kentucky passed away Monday, June 1, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was born Nov. 13, 1966 in Jellico.

She is preceded in death by his father, James Edward McCulley; mother, Shirley Douglas McCulley.

She is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Thomas; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Graveside Service was Thursday, June 4, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) with the Rev. Randy Bargo officiaiting. The burial followed in Douglas Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 11, 2020



