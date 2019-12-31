Kimberly Kay "Kim" (Noman) Partin, age 57 July 4, 1962 – Dec. 29, died peacefully at her home. She was a member of High Knob Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jackie Ray Norman.

She is survived by her sons, Dusty Norman, Anthony Partin; grandchildren: Karlie Norman and Kody Norman of LaFollette, Bryson and Kinley Martin of Clinton; and a host of other relatives and friends t o mourn her passing.

Visitation was Tuesday, Dec. 31 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Rev. Dwane Byrd, the Brother J.B. Monday, and Phil Rutherford officiating. Friends and family met Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Bakers Forge Cemetery for interment.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 2, 2020

