Kinslee Aurora Hinkle woke up in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 24.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Jayden Wright; grandfather, Harold Anderson Wright; great grandmother, Marie Hinkle.
Survived by her parents, Cory and Andrea Hinkle; grandparents, Sandra Hinkle and Tina Whaley; great grandparents, Harold and Linda Wright; uncle, Bryan Wright; aunt, Chartana Whaley.
Graveside Services and Interment 10 a.m. Saturday, August 3 at Powell Valley Cemetery with the Rev. Wade Walls officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 1, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019