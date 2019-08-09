Kristi Leeann Paul

Kristi Leeann Paul, age 39, of LaFollette, died Sunday, May 12. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Eddie Ayers.
She is survived by her husband, Travis Paul: daughter, Nevaeh Leeann Paul; mother, Sabri Ayers.
Family received friends Friday with services followed in the Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Bill Braden officiating. Interment followed to Peabody Cemetery.
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home were in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 23, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019
