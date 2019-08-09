Kristi Leeann Paul, age 39, of LaFollette, died Sunday, May 12. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Eddie Ayers.
She is survived by her husband, Travis Paul: daughter, Nevaeh Leeann Paul; mother, Sabri Ayers.
Family received friends Friday with services followed in the Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Bill Braden officiating. Interment followed to Peabody Cemetery.
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home were in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 23, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019