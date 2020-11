Or Copy this URL to Share

Kyra Kristine Sellers, age 21, of Speedwell, died on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

She is survived by her children, Sebastian Aryk Finley Sellers and Aidan Ezra Scott Sellers; parents, Lester and Shelia Finley Sellers; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 5, 2020

