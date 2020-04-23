Larry Dean Baker, age 64, of LaFollette, passed away Monday, April 6.
He is preceded in death by his mother, June Baker Weaver; brother, Randall Dale Dennis.
He is survived by his daughter, Christy June Kotewa; nieces and nephews, Jason Dennis, Felicity, Aimee, Adam, Kevin, Christen and Tony; and a host of other friends and relatives to mourn his passing.
No services are planned.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
