Larry Dee Silcox age 53, of Jellico, died on Friday, Jan. 10.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Paul and Ruth (Veach) Silcox.
He is survived by his wife, Dora Silcox; daughter, Duchess Deanna Silcox; son, Larry Paul Silcox; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Visitation was until the funeral hour Wednesday, Jan. 15. Funeral services were at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, with the Rev. J.R. Kitts officiating. Interment was Thursday, Jan. 16, in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge.
The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 23, 2020
