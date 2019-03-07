Larry Norman "Buck" Lane age 65, of Pioneer, departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the Jellico Community Hospital. He was born Dec. 20, 1953 in LaFollette to Ona Ruth Wright and the late Norman Lane. He was a member of Mill Branch Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, the late Norman Lane, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wilma Jean Boshears.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Lane; children, Teresa McGhee, and husband, Wayne, Larry Brian Lane and Haley Winfrey; mother, Ona Ruth Wright; six grandchildren, Felicia Paul, and husband, Bradley, Isaac McGhee, Logan McGhee, Joey Lane, and wife, Katelyn, Brianna Mardis, and husband, Billy and Jade Lane; five great-grandchildren, Elijah Paul, Ella Mardis, Waylon Lane, Hunter Byrd and Colton Byrd; brother, Jeffrey Lane; sister, Gilda Tapp; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The graveside service was held on Thursday, Feb. 28 at the Warren Memorial Gardens in Elk Valley with Bro. Larry Sexton officiating.
Four Oaks Funeral Home, of Huntsville, was in charge of the arrangements.
Obituary courtesy of Harp Funeral Home, of Jellico.
