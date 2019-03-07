Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Norman "Buck" Lane. View Sign

Larry Norman "Buck" Lane age 65, of Pioneer, departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the Jellico Community Hospital. He was born Dec. 20, 1953 in LaFollette to Ona Ruth Wright and the late Norman Lane. He was a member of Mill Branch Baptist Church.

In addition to his father, the late Norman Lane, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wilma Jean Boshears.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Lane; children, Teresa McGhee, and husband, Wayne, Larry Brian Lane and Haley Winfrey; mother, Ona Ruth Wright; six grandchildren, Felicia Paul, and husband, Bradley, Isaac McGhee, Logan McGhee, Joey Lane, and wife, Katelyn, Brianna Mardis, and husband, Billy and Jade Lane; five great-grandchildren, Elijah Paul, Ella Mardis, Waylon Lane, Hunter Byrd and Colton Byrd; brother, Jeffrey Lane; sister, Gilda Tapp; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The graveside service was held on Thursday, Feb. 28 at the Warren Memorial Gardens in Elk Valley with Bro. Larry Sexton officiating.

Four Oaks Funeral Home, of Huntsville, was in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary courtesy of Harp Funeral Home, of Jellico.



Larry Norman "Buck" Lane age 65, of Pioneer, departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the Jellico Community Hospital. He was born Dec. 20, 1953 in LaFollette to Ona Ruth Wright and the late Norman Lane. He was a member of Mill Branch Baptist Church.In addition to his father, the late Norman Lane, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wilma Jean Boshears.He is survived by his wife, Kathy Lane; children, Teresa McGhee, and husband, Wayne, Larry Brian Lane and Haley Winfrey; mother, Ona Ruth Wright; six grandchildren, Felicia Paul, and husband, Bradley, Isaac McGhee, Logan McGhee, Joey Lane, and wife, Katelyn, Brianna Mardis, and husband, Billy and Jade Lane; five great-grandchildren, Elijah Paul, Ella Mardis, Waylon Lane, Hunter Byrd and Colton Byrd; brother, Jeffrey Lane; sister, Gilda Tapp; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.The graveside service was held on Thursday, Feb. 28 at the Warren Memorial Gardens in Elk Valley with Bro. Larry Sexton officiating.Four Oaks Funeral Home, of Huntsville, was in charge of the arrangements.Obituary courtesy of Harp Funeral Home, of Jellico. Funeral Home Four Oaks Funeral Home

2889 Baker Hwy

Huntsville , TN 37756

(423) 663-4400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close