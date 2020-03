Larry Sparks, age 69, of Knoxville, formerly of LaFollette, passed away on March 12. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a truck driver for Pyrotechnics. He enjoyed playing softball and restoring old trucks.He is preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Martha Sparks; brothers, Sherman, Jr., Beecher, Eugene and Charles Sparks; sisters, Joann Sparks, Patsy Fultz, Geneva Huddleston and Bonnie Allen.He is survived by his wife, Claudette; sons, Larry (Sparky), Darby and Christopher Sparks; granddaughters, Brooke Haun, Auberne, Abby and Olivia Sparks; grandsons, Darby Sparks and Zackery Hillery; brother, Billy Joe Sparks; sisters, Mabel Silcox and Glenda Huddleston; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Lansden Hill and Neal Channott; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.Family will receive friends Saturday, March 21 at Weaver's Chapel from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to follow.Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com. Weaver Funeral Home of Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressMarch 19, 2020