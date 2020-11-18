Larry Wayne Foust, age 72, of LaFollette, died on Monday, Nov. 9.

He was born on March 28, 1948 to the late Henry and Lillie Mae (Ferguson) Foust.

He is survived by loving wife, Sue Foust of LaFollette; children, Stan Foust of LaFollette, Carolyn Edwards of South Carolina, JoAnn Sharp of LaFollette, and Anthony Foust of LaFollette; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

At the request of the family, Larry will be cremated, and no services are planned.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 12, 2020

