Laurence David "Larry" Miller, age 69, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Oct. 31.
He was born on June 9, 1951 to the late Thomas and Carol (Donaldson) Miller.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Gene Lotts.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Miller of LaFollette; daughter, Sindi Sims of LaFollette; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family met on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Powell Valley Cemetery for a graveside service with the Rev. Donnie Bannister officiating.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
November 5, 2020
