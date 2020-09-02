1/1
Lauretta (Morgan) Broyles
Lauretta (Morgan) Broyles, of Sidney, went to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 24, at 11:50 p.m. at Fair Haven County Home in Sidney. She was born on Oct. 6, 1927 in Black Mountain, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Robert and Louise (Pebley) Morgan. On Sept. 7, 1953 she married Drexel Broyles in LaFollette, who preceded her in death May 5, 1978.
She is survived by her four siblings, Bill Morgan of Caryville, Pauline Bruner of Mascot, Lon (Linda) Morgan of Fairborn, Ohio and Helen Allen of Caryville; and several nieces and nephews and neighbor, Huston Owen.
Lauretta is preceded in death by her daughter, Christina "Christy" Faye Broyles; two step-daughters, Pat Garner and Carolyn Cress; sister, Grace Sampsel; three brothers, Bob Jack Morgan, James "Brown Cow" Morgan and Oddlee Morgan; sister-in-law, Shirley Morgan.
Mrs. Broyles retired from Copeland Corporation of Sidney in 1992 after 27 years of service. Lauretta was a member of the Shelby County Senior Center. She loved going to church, music, walking and crocheting. Lauretta was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Sidney.
Family and friends met Monday Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Jacksboro Cemetery for Graveside Service and Interment, the Rev. Wade Walls officiating.
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 3, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
