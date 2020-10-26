LaVern Claiborne, age 82, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Oct. 17.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Lea Claiborne; parents: Escle and Nina Russell Claiborne.

He is survived by his daughters, Angela Claiborne, Jenifer Ward; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

A private graveside service and interment will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton with the Rev. David Ward officiating.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 22, 2020

