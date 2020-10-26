1/
LaVern Claiborne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaVern's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaVern Claiborne, age 82, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Oct. 17.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Lea Claiborne; parents: Escle and Nina Russell Claiborne.
He is survived by his daughters, Angela Claiborne, Jenifer Ward; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A private graveside service and interment will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton with the Rev. David Ward officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 22, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved