LaVern Claiborne, age 82, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Oct. 17.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Lea Claiborne; parents: Escle and Nina Russell Claiborne.
He is survived by his daughters, Angela Claiborne, Jenifer Ward; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A private graveside service and interment will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton with the Rev. David Ward officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
October 22, 2020
