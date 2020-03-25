Leah Marie Johnson, age 40, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, March 20.
She was a member of High Street Baptist Church and an AEMT.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Namon and Pearl Adkins, Costello and Helen Jeffers.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Johnson; daughter, Monica Ward; parents, James and Linda Adkins; brothers, David and Lori Adkins, Patrick and Rhonda Adkins; nephews, Michael and Douglas Adkins; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be given at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 26, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 26, 2020