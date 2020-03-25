Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leatha Mae Rowe. View Sign Service Information Creech Funeral Home 112 S 21St St Middlesboro , KY 40965 (606)-248-4700 Send Flowers Obituary

Leatha Mae Rowe, age 94, of LaFollette, gained her heavenly wings on Monday, March 16. She was born Sept. 4, 1925 in Fonde, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Robert and Anne Mae (Mobley) McKinney of Fonde, Kentucky.



She was a member of Middlesboro Church of God Mountain Assembly. She loved the Lord and served many years with her husband in his pastoral ministry, as well as missionaries in Jamaica and Haiti.



Her life always demonstrated her faith in God and love of family. She was an inspiration to many throughout her years and never faltered in showing others the true joy of living your life as an example of God's love. Her life was a living example of her favorite bible verse, Philippians 4:13, I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. She loved her family and anyone that met her was considered part of her family, as she knew we are all brothers and sisters through Christ.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her lifelong soul mate, who she married on Aug. 30, 1941, Reverend Virgil Glenn Rowe. Mr. Rowe preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 1998. She is also preceded in death by her loving sons, Ronnie Wayne and Robert "Bob" Charles; her loving granddaughter, Leah; and her loving siblings, Betty Lambdin, Aretta Henderson, JoAnn McKinney, Thomas Lloyd, and James Earl McKinney.



She is survived by her daughters, Clairetta Edwards of LaFollette, Alma Allen and husband, Verlin and Kitty Stunk and husband, Donnie of Sidney, Ohio; She had 11 loving grandchildren, Leatha, Tammy, Shirley, Marsha, Tim, Betsy, Brian, Greg, Jeff, and Shelley; 18 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren, who she loved to watch play and spend time with. She is also survived by her siblings, Phyllis Griffith and husband Terry, and Loneva Rose; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.



The family received friends at the Middlesboro Church of God Mountain Assembly on Friday, March 20, the funeral service followed with the Rev. Michael Padgett and the Rev. Scott Bullman officiating. Graveside service immediately followed the funeral service at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky.



Online condolences and guestbook are available at

Creech Funeral Home, Middlesboro, was in charge of all arrangements.

LaFollette Press

March 26, 2020

