Lee Allen King, age 39, of Highway 1804, Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Jan. 28 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was born March 12, 1979 in Jellico.

Lee was preceded in death by son, Zackary Ray King; father, Ben "Dude" Belew; and sister, April King.

He is survived by son, Cameron Ray Gentry; daughter, Tilda Shiann Gentry; stepdaughter, Naomi Gentry; mother of his children, Victoria Faye Gentry; mother, Tilda Hatfield Belew; brothers, Jimmy Lee King, and wife, Bonnie, General Ray King and Heather Moore and Ben Belew; sisters, Jackie Moses and Mario Whaley and Rebecca Hankins; and family friends, Jerry Prewitt, Johmmy Quillen and Rocky and Darla Duncan.

A host of nieces, nephews, friends and family mourn his passing.

The family received friends on Friday, Feb. 1 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel, the funeral following at the funeral home with the Rev. Johnny Partin officiating. The burial was held on Saturday, Feb. 2 in the Prewitt Cemetery of Lot Mud Creek Road in Williamsburg, Kentucky. Pallbearers were Johmmy Quillen, Frankie Bolton, Daniel King, Sean Moses, Richie Malicoat and Rodney Malicoat.

Harp Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.



572 South Main Street

Jellico , TN 37762

Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 7, 2019

