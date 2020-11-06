Lee Ervin Volbrecht, age 76, of Jacksboro, died on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Laverne Solberg Volbrecht.

He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Volbrecht of Jacksboro; son, David Volbrecht of Orlando, Florida; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

No services are planned at this time.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 5, 2020

