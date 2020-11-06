1/
Lee Ervin Volbrecht
Lee Ervin Volbrecht, age 76, of Jacksboro, died on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Laverne Solberg Volbrecht.
He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Volbrecht of Jacksboro; son, David Volbrecht of Orlando, Florida; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
No services are planned at this time.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 5, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
