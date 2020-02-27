Leo Bernard Friemoth, age 91, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Feb. 23. He was of the Catholic Faith and U.S. WWII Marine Corp Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Henry and Margaret Josephine Chart Friemoth; and 10 siblings.
He is survived by his sons, John Friemoth and Daniel Friemoth; daughter, Peggy Paulson;
5 Siblings; special friend, Johnny Byrge; and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Interment will be at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville.
LaFollette Press
February 27, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2020