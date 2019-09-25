Leo Monday

Obituary
Leo Monday, age 73, of LaFollette, passed away Monday, Sept. 16. He was a Child of God.
He is preceded in death by his grandson, Benji Henegar; parents, James Boyd and Luda Turner Monday; brothers, Junior Monday, Chester Monday; sisters, Ivadean Mallory, Irene Leach.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Monday Sexton; granddaughters, Jordyn Evans and Hailey Brown; great-grandchildren, Jordan Blane Hobbs and Destiny Ward; brothers, J.B. Monday, Rick Monday, Casper Monday, Alva Monday, Terry Monday; sisters, Shirley Braden Berry, Roselee Carmack, Treacy Smith; and several nieces and nephews to mourn his passing.
No Services are planned.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 26, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 26, 2019
