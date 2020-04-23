Leona Baird Smiddy Moses, age 77, of Williamsburg, Kentucky died on Monday, April 20, at her home. She was born Dec. 27, 1942 in Campbell County.
She is preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Smiddy; son, James Smiddy; parents, Sam and Samantha Baird.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Moses; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside Service was Wednesday, April 22, in the Davis Cemetery (Branam Community) with the Rev. Hansford Bolton officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 23, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 24, 2020