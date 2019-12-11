Lettie Mae Russell, age 92, of Speedwell, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7. She attended French Creek Baptist Church in Monroe Michigan and Speedwell Academy Baptist Church in Speedwell. She was retired from Ford Motor Company in Monroe Michigan and was on the Historic Speedwell Academy Board. She loved her flowers and working in her flowers.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ditt Russell; daughter, Linda Jean Russell; parents, Green and Nolay Moyers Smith; brothers, Johnny and Fred Carson Smith; sister, Mary Ann Pepon; nephew, Kenneth Smith; niece, Betty Smith Robinson and great nephew, Steve Smith.
She is survived by her many loving nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral followed with the Rev. David Mundy officiating.
Family and friends met Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell for Interment service.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 12, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Dec. 12, 2019