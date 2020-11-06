Lewis Carroll, Jr., affectionately known as "Bug," died on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Sr. and Bessie Phillips Carroll.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Bennett Carroll; sons, Lewis Eugene Carroll, Roger Carroll and Michael Carroll; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Thursday, Oct. 29, at Walters Funeral Home.

Family and friends met Friday, Oct. 30, at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside services and interment.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 5, 2020



