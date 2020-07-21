1/
Lewis Craton "L.C." King
Lewis Craton "L. C." King, age 92, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, July 15.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margie Smith King; parents, Joe King and Lucy Blackwell King.
He is survived by his children, Gary King; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A private family graveside service was be held at Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 23, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
