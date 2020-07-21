Lewis Craton "L. C." King, age 92, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, July 15.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Margie Smith King; parents, Joe King and Lucy Blackwell King.

He is survived by his children, Gary King; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

A private family graveside service was be held at Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 23, 2020



