Lewis Lee Lough, age 89, of Dayton, Ohio formerly of Caryville, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, June 30. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Red Ash Baptist Church. He was a very loving brother that enjoyed spending time with his family. Lewis loved to tinker with old cars, lawn mowers, or anything he could work on. He was an active member of Englewood Lodge No. 0743 for many years and retired from RTA of Dayton, Ohio.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Reba (Douglas) Lough; parents, Hugh and Birdie (Silcox) Lough; brothers, Hoyle, Claude "Squibb" and Roy Lough; sister, Louise (Lough) Watson.
He is survived by his sister, Wilma Kitts and husband, Warren of Caryville; and a host of other friends and relatives.
Visitation were Monday, July 8, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service at with the Rev. Hobert McCreary and Dewayne Kitts reading the obituary. Friends and family met Tuesday, July 9, at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Sharps Cemetery in Caryville for interment. Campbell County Honor Guard will be in charge of graveside service.
Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 18, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019