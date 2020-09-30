Lillie Jane Braden Bullard, of Speedwell, entered into eternal rest on Sept. 26.
Born on Sept. 9, 1920, she lived her life contently and with purpose, always offering quiet conversation and a full plate of food to strangers and friends who visited her on her farm.
She recently celebrated her 100th birthday and was the oldest member of Cawood United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy F. Bullard, to whom she was married 67 years.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her siblings, William (Willie) Braden, Matilda (Tilda) Braden Sparks, Ruth Lynch Edwards and Kate Braden Lynch.
She is survived by four generations of her family, all of whom feel truly grateful to have had her with us for so long.
She is survived by her daughter, Mildred Bullard Asbury, of LaFollette; son, John F. Bullard and Patsy Bullard, of Speedwell; grandchildren, Tim Bullard, and wife, Melanie, and Angie Evans, and husband, Richard, all of Speedwell, Dr. Kara Asbury of Scottsdale, Arizona and Dr. Susan Asbury, and husband, Brian Newsome, of Madison, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Cord Evans, Shayne Evans, Hannah Bullard, Clarke Bullard, Braden Newsome and Barrett Newsome; great-great-grandchildren, Simeon and Brinley Evans, Remi, Hudson and Landon Bullard.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, friends called at their convenience at Cross-Smith Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 28.
A graveside service was held at Braden Cemetery in Speedwell on Tuesday, Sept. 29 with the Rev. Ronald Lambert officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lillie's memory to Cawood United Methodist Church, Speedwell.
The family wishes to thank several individuals who cared for Lillie in her final years including Terry Wilson, Diane Nelson, Pam Burns, Ruth Draughn, Renee Guy, Dr. Elie Mansour, and the wonderful nursing staff at LaFollette Tennova Healthcare.
Their assistance was much appreciated in keeping her comfortable and content in her final days.
Online condolences may be made at https://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 1, 2020