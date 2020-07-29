Lillian "Jeanette" Lee, age 83, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, July 26.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Lee; son, David Wayne Lee; daughter Kathy Lynn Morrison.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Rae Snyder of Jacksboro, Patricia Ellen Lee of LaFollette, Janice Sue Hicks of LaFollette; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Friends and family will meet 11 a.m. Friday, July 31 at Woodlawn Cemetery for

graveside service with the Rev. Mike Franklin officiating.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 30, 2020



