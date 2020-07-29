1/
Lillian "Jeanette" Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian "Jeanette" Lee, age 83, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, July 26.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Lee; son, David Wayne Lee; daughter Kathy Lynn Morrison.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Rae Snyder of Jacksboro, Patricia Ellen Lee of LaFollette, Janice Sue Hicks of LaFollette; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Friends and family will meet 11 a.m. Friday, July 31 at Woodlawn Cemetery for
graveside service with the Rev. Mike Franklin officiating.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 30, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved