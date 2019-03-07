Lillie Frances King, age 80, of Jellico, passed away Sunday, March 3 at her home. She was born Feb. 6, 1939 in Claiborne County.
Frances was preceded in death by son, Sonny King; granddaughter, Tiffany Howard; father, George Pennington; mother, Mary Lee Osborne; brother, Eli Pennington; and sister, Joann Maiden Cox.
She is survived by sons, Melvin King and wife Beth, and Frankie and Lisa King; daughters, Georgia Todd, Etta Johnson, and husband, Mike, Anita Partin, and husband, Lonnie, Cathy Ann Bush, and husband, Mark, Brenda King and Teresa Davis, and husband, Jerry; grandchildren, Nicole Lily, Lonnie Daniel Partin, Paul Michael Johnson, Ashley Kitts, Sierra Bush, Collin Bush, Jeremy Howard and June Leigh Pope; several great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Pennington; and sister, Alffie Bowman Bolton.
A host of nieces, nephews, friends and family mourn her passing.
The family received friends on Tuesday, March 5 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel, followed by the funeral, which was officiated by the Rev. Larry Kitts and Daniel "Peanut" Partin. The burial was held on Wednesday, March 6 in the Douglas Cemetery in the Wooldridge Community.
Harp Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.
Harp Funeral Home
572 South Main Street
Jellico, TN 37762
423-784-6364
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 7, 2019