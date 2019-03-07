Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillie Frances King. View Sign

Lillie Frances King, age 80, of Jellico, passed away Sunday, March 3 at her home. She was born Feb. 6, 1939 in Claiborne County.

Frances was preceded in death by son, Sonny King; granddaughter, Tiffany Howard; father, George Pennington; mother, Mary Lee Osborne; brother, Eli Pennington; and sister, Joann Maiden Cox.

She is survived by sons, Melvin King and wife Beth, and Frankie and Lisa King; daughters, Georgia Todd, Etta Johnson, and husband, Mike, Anita Partin, and husband, Lonnie, Cathy Ann Bush, and husband, Mark, Brenda King and Teresa Davis, and husband, Jerry; grandchildren, Nicole Lily, Lonnie Daniel Partin, Paul Michael Johnson, Ashley Kitts, Sierra Bush, Collin Bush, Jeremy Howard and June Leigh Pope; several great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Pennington; and sister, Alffie Bowman Bolton.

A host of nieces, nephews, friends and family mourn her passing.

The family received friends on Tuesday, March 5 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel, followed by the funeral, which was officiated by the Rev. Larry Kitts and Daniel "Peanut" Partin. The burial was held on Wednesday, March 6 in the Douglas Cemetery in the Wooldridge Community.

Harp Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.



