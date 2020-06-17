Lily Mae (Lynch) Ferrell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lilly Mae Lynch Ferrell, age 78 of LaFollette, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio died on Sunday, June 14.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. and Delora Lynch; two sons, Robert one and Robert two Ferrell.
He is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert W. Ferrell; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 18, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved