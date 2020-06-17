Lilly Mae Lynch Ferrell, age 78 of LaFollette, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio died on Sunday, June 14.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. and Delora Lynch; two sons, Robert one and Robert two Ferrell.
He is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert W. Ferrell; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 18, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.