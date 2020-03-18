Linda Earline Kline, age 60, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, March 15. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Her greatest joy was being a mother and a sister.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Jessie Mae Reed Kline.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Galloway; son, Robbie DeBusk; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
No services are planned
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 19, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 19, 2020