Linda Green, age 56, of Duff, passed away Wednesday, July 03, at her home. She was born May 19, 1963 in Jellico.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Mary Huddleston Green; brother, Keith Green.
She is survived by her husband, David Evans; son, Bryan ling and wife, Brittany; daughter, Tina Huddleston and husband, Shane; step daughters, Rachel Evenas, Casey Grubb, and Raven Sabino; Eleven grandchildren; brother, Audie Green. A host of nieces, nephews, friends & family to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Friday, July 05, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services was Saturday, July 06, at the Little White Oak Baptist Church with the Rev. ray Woods. Burial followed in the Bolton-Campbell Cemetery.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 11, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019