Linda Jane Ellison, age 74, of Jellico, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, at her home. She was born September 08, 1945 in Lafollette. She was of the Baptist Faith (full Gospel).

She was preceded in death by her daughters, Mary Angea Hinds and husband, Darrell, Collete Hamblin and husband, Curtis; father, William "Mack" McKinnely Marlowe; mother, Azalea Heatherly Marlowe; brother, William "Bill" McKinnely Marlowe.

She is survived by her husband, Devoy Ellison; son, Jospeh Lee Ellison; daughters, Laura Ridenour, Dora Ellen Cureton and Colleen Carla Lay; ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; twin sister, Lois Jean Chadwell; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral followed with the Rev. Sam Walden officiating. Burial was Monday,Oct. 14 in the Chadwell Cememtery (White Oak).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 17, 2019

